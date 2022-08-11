Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 7.3 %

ARTL stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.71. 918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $156.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artelo Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Artelo Biosciences worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.