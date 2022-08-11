Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 93.03% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Arteris updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arteris Trading Down 0.9 %

AIP stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. Arteris has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Get Arteris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Arteris

In other news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 25,150 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $180,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,085.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 25,150 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $180,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,085.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 4,266 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $33,189.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,089.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,213 shares of company stock worth $553,050. Company insiders own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Arteris by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 156,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 35,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.