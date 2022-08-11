Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Holdings Increased by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929,959 shares during the quarter. Asana accounts for 6.6% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Asana were worth $89,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth $888,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Asana stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 121,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.88. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

