Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

Aspen Technology stock traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.34. 183,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,202. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 250,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

