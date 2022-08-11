Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 3,037 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Avantor to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Avantor stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.66. 199,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,566,471. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

