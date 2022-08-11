Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 648 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,436,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $287.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

