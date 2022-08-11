Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

PH traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,053. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

