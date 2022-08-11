Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 844.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 312,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139,264. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.