Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.31. 1,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

