Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $43.50. 35,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,886. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.