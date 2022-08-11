Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,948 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.65. 40,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,272. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

