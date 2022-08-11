Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Insider Transactions at Assembly Biosciences

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $26,228.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,498 shares of company stock valued at $38,708 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. StockNews.com raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

