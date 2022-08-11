Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ ASMB opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.94.
Insider Transactions at Assembly Biosciences
In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $26,228.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,498 shares of company stock valued at $38,708 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. StockNews.com raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.
Featured Articles
