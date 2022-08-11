Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.89

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.21. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 315,904 shares trading hands.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,314 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $26,228.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,056.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,498 shares of company stock valued at $38,708. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

