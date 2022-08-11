Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.