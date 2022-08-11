Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Astronics Trading Up 0.1 %

Astronics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 2,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $367.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.69. Astronics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Astronics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 92,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

