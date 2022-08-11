Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.
Astronics Trading Up 0.1 %
Astronics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 2,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $367.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.69. Astronics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $14.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
About Astronics
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
