Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.
Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %
ATRA traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 4,720,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,602. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $462.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics
In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,811 shares of company stock valued at $243,848. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
Featured Articles
