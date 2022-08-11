Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

ATRA traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 4,720,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,602. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $462.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,811 shares of company stock valued at $243,848. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

