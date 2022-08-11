ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.75

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and traded as high as $36.56. ATCO shares last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 2,043 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACLLF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

ATCO Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56.

ATCO Announces Dividend

ATCO Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.08%.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

