Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Atlas Price Performance

Shares of ATCO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 46,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. Atlas has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $16.49.

Atlas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Atlas by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 85.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research note on Thursday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

