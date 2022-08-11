Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Atreca Trading Up 5.6 %

BCEL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 92,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. Atreca has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Get Atreca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Atreca by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atreca by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 77,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.