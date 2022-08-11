Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter.

Atrion Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ATRI traded up $23.52 on Thursday, hitting $660.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $634.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.21. Atrion has a 52 week low of $585.27 and a 52 week high of $805.62.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

