AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 132.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 127,227 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 85,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 511.8% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.4% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 34,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 456,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of T traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,098,056. The company has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

