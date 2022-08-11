Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,118 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,268 ($15.32) to GBX 1,118 ($13.51) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Auction Technology Group Stock Down 2.8 %
LON:ATG opened at GBX 950 ($11.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,903.05. Auction Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 712 ($8.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,680.44 ($20.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 938.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 954.46.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider John-Paul Savant sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 875 ($10.57), for a total transaction of £1,312,500 ($1,585,911.07).
About Auction Technology Group
Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.
