AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) PT Raised to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

AudioEye ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 89.51% and a negative net margin of 58.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AudioEye will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 173.9% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in AudioEye by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

