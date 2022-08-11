Audius Price Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001683 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $333.55 million and $52.68 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,213.04 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00130222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067190 BTC.

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,116,383,974 coins and its circulating supply is 818,441,374 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

