Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Up 766.7% in July

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the July 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aurcana Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AUNFF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 244,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,620. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Aurcana Silver has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.