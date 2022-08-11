Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Shares Up 5.2%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Aurizon Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

About Aurizon

(Get Rating)

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.