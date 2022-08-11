Auto (AUTO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.02 Million

Auto (AUTO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Auto has a total market cap of $18.10 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $341.58 or 0.01410580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,213.04 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00130222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067190 BTC.

About Auto

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

Buying and Selling Auto

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.