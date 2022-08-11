Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,734 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $37,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Autodesk by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Autodesk by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,567 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

Autodesk Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $226.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 102.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

