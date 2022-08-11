Autonio (NIOX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $64,514.00

Autonio (NIOX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. Autonio has a total market cap of $443,294.50 and $64,514.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015149 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038383 BTC.
About Autonio
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.
Autonio Coin Trading
