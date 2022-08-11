AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 2.3% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.0 %

AZO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,223.14. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,013. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,130.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,038.06. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

