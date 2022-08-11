Auxly Cannabis Group (XLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Auxly Cannabis Group to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$22.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.70 million.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Up 12.5 %

TSE XLY opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.36.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

