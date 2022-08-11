Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.60). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,184. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,400 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,625,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $6,501,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after buying an additional 535,942 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

