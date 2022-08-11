Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

AGR stock opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

