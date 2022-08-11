Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE AVNS opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after buying an additional 112,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after buying an additional 271,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,627,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 122,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

