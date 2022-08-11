Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.
NYSE AVNS opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
