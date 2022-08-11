Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-$1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$455.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.18 million. Avid Technology also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.39 EPS.

Avid Technology Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.14. 229,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,158. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

AVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Avid Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth $20,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.