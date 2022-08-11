Aviva (LON:AV) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 553 ($6.68) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 511.86 ($6.18).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 464.90 ($5.62) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,649.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 405.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 419.84. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33).

In other news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54). In related news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54). Also, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

