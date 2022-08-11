Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Avnet updated its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avnet by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

