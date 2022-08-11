Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Gap Down to $46.43

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.43, but opened at $44.96. Avnet shares last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 9,349 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Avnet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Avnet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Avnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Avnet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Avnet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

