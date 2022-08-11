AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Issues Earnings Results

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

Shares of AVROBIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. AVROBIO has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $6.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Institutional Trading of AVROBIO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AVROBIO by 175.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AVROBIO by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 332,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,120,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 125,653 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in AVROBIO by 37.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

