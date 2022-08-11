Axs Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Axs Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 18 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Axs Fomo Etf Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83.

