Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.63.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $48.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 754,973 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,441,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13,464.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 262,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 260,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 175,949 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 148,780 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

