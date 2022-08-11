Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Shares Down 38.5%

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 38.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Axtel Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Axtel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.