Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Trading Down 3.1 %

Azenta stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. Azenta has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 391.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.