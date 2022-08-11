Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Azrieli Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AZRGF remained flat at $71.50 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.22. Azrieli Group has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $71.50.
About Azrieli Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azrieli Group (AZRGF)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.