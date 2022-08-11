Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Up 1.8%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 17,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 81,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Aztec Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of C$21.77 million and a PE ratio of -10.96.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

