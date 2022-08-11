Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Azul from $15.40 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Azul by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Azul Stock Performance

NYSE AZUL opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. Azul has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $610.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azul will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

