AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in AZZ were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AZZ by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in AZZ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 93,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in AZZ by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZZ traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,556. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

