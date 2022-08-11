B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novavax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is $27.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 2,530.12% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.75) earnings per share. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Novavax Price Performance

NVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of NVAX opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32. Novavax has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $277.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $65,066,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 31.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 596,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,839,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.