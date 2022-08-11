B90 (LON:B90) Stock Price Down 10.9%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating) fell 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.61 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.61 ($0.04). 28,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 73,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

B90 Trading Down 11.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.71.

B90 Company Profile

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. The company is also involved in the provision of marketing and promotion of gaming websites, lottery, and online financial trading.

