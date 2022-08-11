Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 342,261 shares.The stock last traded at $7.29 and had previously closed at $8.25.

BW has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 111.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth $82,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth $91,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

